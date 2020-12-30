Year In Review: Meals On Wheels Sees Demand Spike Early In Pandemic

Bonnie Boardman and Peter Emmons, volunteers for the St. Johnsbury Meals on Wheels, head out for deliveries a late March morning. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

ST. JOHNSBURY — In light of ever more stringent measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, senior meal sites across the region in mid-March started implementing drastic changes to their operations and indicated more help may be needed to meet an increased demand for Meals on Wheels service.

By that time, there was no more dining-room service at St. Johnsbury House and people who rely on that mid-day hot meal were offered Meals on Wheels service instead. As a result, a spike in deliveries to home-bound seniors was already being seen, and more volunteers were needed in the region.

