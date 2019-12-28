It was one of the worst tragedies in New Hampshire’s history. Seven members of Jarheads MC, a motorcycle club for military veterans, were killed in a crash on June 21.
The accident occurred when a westbound pickup truck towing a trailer crossed the yellow line and struck the bikers, who were headed to the American Legion hall in Gorham. The driver of the truck, 23-year-old Volodymyr Zhukovsky of West Springfield, Mass., has been charged with seven counts of negligent homicide and is being held without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.