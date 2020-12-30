Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
American Legion Post 58 Commander Angela Marshall salutes the memory of three St. Johnsbury men killed in military action in wars since World War II at a monument dedication ceremony in Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury on Saturday, May 30, 2020. The names of the men were etched into the monument last week. (Photo by Dana Gray)
With fellow Post 58 member Rocky Lacroix on the ladder behind the monument, post Cmdr. Angela Marshall removes the bunting unveiling the names added to the monument in Courthouse Park on Saturday, May 30, 2020. (Photo by Stephen Garfield)
Tom Gandin, of Gandin Bros. Inc in South Ryegate, blasts into a marble war memorial in Courthouse Park on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, carving into the stone the name Joseph Fortin. Gandin spent the afternoon on Wednesday sandblasting words into the marble as part of a plan to honor military men from St. Johnsbury who died in war since World War II. Fortin died in Iraq in 2009. An unveiling and dedication of the momument is being planned by the American Legion for Saturday. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A new memorial to St. Johnsbury men and women killed through military service since World War II was added to an existing monument in Courthouse Park. The memorial includes the country's Great Seal, seals for the five branches of U.S. military and the names of men killed in action since WWII. (Courtesy rendering)
This photo from the front page of The Caledonian-Record in May 1955 shows the dedication of the World War II memorial in Courthouse Park in St. Johnsbury on Memorial Day, 1955. A second dedication of the monument, this time honoring St. Johnsbury's military personnel since WWII took take place Memorial Day 2020.
