ST. JOHNSBURY — The new headmaster at St. Johnsbury Academy began her time at the school in quarantine.

Dr. Sharon Howell took over on June 30, 2020 when Tom Lovett, who had served as headmaster for 19 years officially retired. Lovett began his lengthy tenure the year terrorists struck the country in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks and finished in a global pandemic.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments