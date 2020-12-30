Newport City Welcomed ATVs In 2020

ATVs roll through downtown Newport City on the first day of the ATV season May 15, 2020. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — In any other year, 2020 would be remembered as the year that Newport City welcomed all-terrain vehicles.

On Jan. 14, voters overwhelmingly approved an ordinance allowing ATVs access to downtown and the main streets that lead to it.

