The Vermont Supreme Court has ruled that a two-year suspension for Newport attorney Glenn Robinson wasn’t enough.
In a unanimous decision on Friday, Feb. 22,, the high court overturned a lesser penalty ordered by the state’s professional responsibility board and ordered Robinson disbarred for committing lewd acts around two female employees and violating conflict of interest rules by engaging in a sexual relationship with a divorce client.
“In determining the appropriate sanction to apply in this case, we reiterate that the purpose of sanctions is to protect the public from persons unfit to serve as attorneys and to maintain public confidence in the bar, as well as to deter other attorneys from engaging in misconduct,” reads the decision by justices Paul L. Reiber, Harold E. Eaton, Jr., Karen R. Carroll, Beth Robinson and retired superior court judge Dennis R. Pearson who had been specially assigned to hear the appeal.
Robinson, who is the stepson of former Vermont Attorney General Jerome Diamond and the stepbrother of Vermont Assistant Attorney General Joshua Diamond, had his license to practice law suspended for two years in April of 2018 by the professional responsibility board.
Robinson was also required by the board to complete a sexual harassment education program and undergo a mental health evaluation before he applies for re-reinstatement to practice law.
In rejecting the two-year sanction, the justices said the vulnerability of Robinson’s victims called for the maximum penalty of disbarment.
Robinson will be eligible to reapply for his law license in five years.
