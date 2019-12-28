NEWPORT CITY — Incumbent Mayor Paul Monette won re-election by two votes on town meeting day 2019, a result that stood the test of a machine recount a week later.
It was a strange race for mayor, with two men who had long been involved with the city council deciding to both run against Monette as well as for alderman.
In the end, their votes canceled each other out, giving Monette the win. Idle speculation has been that Monette may have lost if one or the other had not jumped into the race, leaving only one to challenge Monette.
And spoiled ballots may have made a difference too.
The recount revealed that there were five spoiled ballots — all were spoiled when five unknown voters picked two people for mayor when only one could be chosen.
In the recount, as in the election night results, Monette won with 193 votes, to 191 for John Wilson, a former alderman who requested the recount, and 188 for Dan Ross.
Ross and Wilson also ran for alderman — Ross won there, but Wilson lost to newcomer Melissa Pettersson.
Five was the vote spread between Monette and third-place finisher Ross.
Wilson asked for the recount as is his right on Wednesday, two days before the deadline.
Clerk James Johnson said the final result was exactly what he expected. The machine counts are reliable and easily double checked, he said.
Johnson said he had not seen people running for two different positions in the same election in modern times.
