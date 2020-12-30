Year In Review: Newport Shooting Had A Plot Like Out Of A Movie

Jaquan Flintroy, 26, of Hartford, Conn., is still wanted in the Nov. 30, 2020, shooting in Newport City. (File Photo)

NEWPORT CITY — A shooting in Newport City Nov. 30 was like a plot right out of a movie.

Alleged drug dealers from Hartford, Conn., are accused of scheming to rob the father of one of the dealers, but the plan went awry. Three of the four are facing charges. The shooter is still missing.

