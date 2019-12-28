Following a decade long battle, the Northern Pass transmission line project was defeated. The end came in July, when the New Hampshire Supreme Court upheld the project’s 2018 rejection by the state Site Evaluation.
The court ruling effectively killed the project, ending the potential of 100-foot-high towers cutting through Coos and Grafton counties. Eversource had proposed Northern Pass in 2011 as a way to transport 1,000 megawatts of Canadian hydropower into New England. The company touted the 192-mile transmission line as a clean energy project and an economic windfall for the state. However the $1.6 billion project was strongly opposed by an alliance of elected officials, residents and environmentalists who successfully argued the project would damage local communities and harm the region’s tourism economy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.