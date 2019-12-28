Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
New Hampshire officials announced on Feb. 21 that they closed the case on a 1966 robbery and murder and concluded the crime was committed by a Northeast Kingdom man who had committed suicide in 2014 just as authorities were preparing to arrest him.
The NH Attorney General’s office released findings that accused Thomas Cass, of Orleans, of robbing a service station and shooting the attendant in Andover, N.H., on Sept. 1, 1966. The case was taken up by the NH Cold Case Unit in 2013, after a member of the victim’s family brought the case to the investigatory team’s attention.
