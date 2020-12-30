Year In Review: NVRH CEO Shawn Tester Named To VT State Colleges Board

NVRH CEO and President Shawn Tester was appointed to the Vermont State Colleges Board of Trustees in October, to represent the Northeast Kingdom on the board. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Shawn Tester, president and CEO of Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital, was named to the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Board of Trustees in October 2020.

Gov. Phil Scott promised that a vacancy on the board would be filled by someone from the NEK and made good on that promise.

