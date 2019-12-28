NEWPORT CITY — North Country Union High School officials handled what they first thought was a credible threat targeting students and staff, which prompted the school to close on April 11, 2019.
School resource officer Kyle Ingalls, a deputy with the Orleans County Sheriff’s Department, received multiple calls on the evening of April 10 from students reporting a shooting threat. He alerted Superintendent John Castle and other law enforcement officers and Castle decided, given the nature of what was known about the threat, to close school April 11.
After investigation, the threat turned out not to be credible, based on rumors rather than first-hand knowledge, law enforcement officers said.
Castle said he decided to close the school mid-evening on April 10, sending a robo-call to parents. By 12:30 a.m. April 11, he learned that the person initially suspected of making threats was in custody on an unrelated matter.
He opted not to open the school. He said that at that hour he still lacked information on the nature of the threat and opted on the side of caution.
Castle commended Ingalls for doing “an amazing job.”
The fact that students were reaching out to Ingalls at home after hours was so important to how law enforcement and administrators were able to react to a threat, Castle said.
The situation turned out to be rumors involving a student, without any first-hand information.
