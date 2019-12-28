Year In Review: Police Resolve Hostage Situation

Johnnie Simpson, left, leaves Caledonia County Superior Court Tuesday accompanied by Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Lt. Robert Clark. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

St. Johnsbury Police resolved a hostage situation on Caledonia Street peacefully.

Johnnie A. Simpson, 44, is accused of holding his 8-year-old daughter hostage after he allegedly stabbed his girlfriend in the throat at their home on the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 26.

