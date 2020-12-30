Politics in a presidential election year like 2020 started off as normal with the New Hampshire Primary, but then the coronavirus pandemic came along to make politics not as normal.

Every four years the eyes of the nation are on the Granite State in February as voters pick a presidential candidate among those competing within the same political party. On Feb. 11, 2020, people voting in the N.H. Democratic Primary most wanted Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. The candidate who ultimately won the presidential election later in the year, Joe Biden, finished in a dismal fifth place in Primary voting.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments