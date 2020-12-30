Year In Review: Quiros Pleads Guilty To Fraud In EB5 Case

Ariel Quiros appears by video conference in U.S District Court on Friday, May, 8, 2020. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

BURLINGTON — The chief organizer of a multi-million dollar fraud involving federal EB-5 investment projects in the Northeast Kingdom entered guilty pleas in federal court to three felonies on Aug. 14, 2020.

Ariel Quiros, 64, of Key Biscayne, Florida, admitted to conspiring to commit wire fraud to obtain money through false pretenses for his involvement with the Jay Peak Biomedical Research Park in Newport.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments