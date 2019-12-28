Year In Review: Randall Swartz Pleads Guilty, Sentenced For Mail Fraud, Faces First Degree Murder Charge

Randall Swartz, of Orleans, accused of first-degree murder in the shooting death of his wife, pleaded guilty April 11, 2019 to mail fraud in connection with embezzlement from Cabot Creamery.
U.S. District Court Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford on Dec. 5, 2019 sentenced Swartz to four years in prison and three on probation for embezzling from his former employer, Cabot Creamery.
The judge accepted Swartz’s plea of guilty on one count of mail fraud and dismissed 10 other counts.
Swartz, 59, was also ordered to pay restitution of $452,558.
The 48-month prison sentence will be served concurrently with any prison sentence that may come out of the pending murder case.
Swartz admitted to ordering reverse osmosis equipment for sugaring that was too small for Cabot, which he used instead in his own business.
Swartz is being held without bail in Vermont on a charge of first degree murder in the May 15, 2018, shooting death of his wife, Thea.
State police said they found Swartz at his Orleans village home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They found his wife dead from a gunshot wound.
She called 911 and told the police dispatcher that her husband was drunk and threatening her, followed by the sounds of gunfire.
He was initially charged with second degree murder. He faces trial in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.