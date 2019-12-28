Year In Review: Selectmen Kick Butts In Public Spaces; Tobacco Ban Imposed

In this file photo from May 2018, St. Johnsbury School middle school students hold up buckets of cigarette butts they had picked up on the streets downtown in St. Johnsbury as part of their health class project with Vermont Kids Against Tobacco initiative through NVRH. A year later, selectmen in town voted to ban tobacco use in public spaces. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

St. Johnsbury Selectman, on May 13, 2019, unanimously voted to ban the use of tobacco in all town parks and public property.

The ordinance prohibits tobacco use at all town parks, buildings, parking lots, playgrounds, shelters, beaches, picnic tables, piers, bleachers and athletic fields.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.