Year In Review: Speedy Sheriff’s Deputy Fired

Vermont State Tpr. Sean Pecuch speaks with Danville resident Kevin Santo after stopping his vehicle on Interstate 91 North in St. Johnsbury on June 7, 2019.

Caledonia County Deputy Sheriff Joseph Santo was fired after state police said his personal vehicle was clocked by state police radar traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury.

Vermont State Trooper Sean Pecuch stopped both former Deputy Santo, 24, and another car operated by his brother Kevin Santo, 25 — both of Danville — as they each drove their personal vehicles northbound on Interstate 91 in St. Johnsbury at a high rate of speed on June 7.

