LAST VIDEO STORE CLOSES: Faced with stiff competition from streaming services, and a sharp decline in customers, Video King closed its doors. It marked the end of an era: Video King was St. Johnsbury’s last remaining video rental business. The business opened in 1990, when the video rental industry was thriving, competing with a half-dozen other shops locally. Those businesses disappeared as high speed Internet and streaming services arrived. There was a noticeable downturn in 2018, said owner Dawn Leroux, who began working at Video King in 1997 and bought the business four years ago. She attempted to replace lost revenue with new product lines (e.g. incense, figurines, knives and CBD products), but the downturn grew worse and movie distributors lost interest in retail stores. That led Leroux to shut down and sell off inventory, including 16,000 movies. Said Leroux, “I just didn’t want to accept the fact that this industry is going away. I just wanted to keep going. But it’s not there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.