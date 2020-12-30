ST. JOHNSBURY — Most of the students at St. Johnsbury Academy went home in the early weeks of the global pandemic being declared, but 61 of them, mostly from China, remained on campus.

Jack Cummings, associate headmaster of St. Johnsbury Academy, said at that time in late March that food was being delivered to dorms, and students were required to remain on the school’s campus.

