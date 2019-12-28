Year In Review: St. Johnsbury Voters Pass School Budget With Large Increase By Handful Of Votes

Board of Civil Authority members Mark Bickford, left and Kevin Oddy, across from him, were joined by more than a dozen other town officials for a recount of the St. Johnsbury School District budget. One voted shifted from the yes to the no pile during the recount, and the outcome - the budget passed by 10 votes - was unchanged. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

St. Johnsbury voters approved a $22 million St. Johnsbury School budget at town meeting in March by a close vote.

The budget, which represented a 16 percent increase in expenditures and was expected to have an increased tax impact of $136.05 on a home assessed at $150,000, passed by 12 votes 483-471.

