Year In Review: Stark Cemetery Eroding Into River

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
In May, Stark was alerted to the condition of the town-owned Blake Cemetery that sat on a bluff and was collapsing into the Upper Ammonoosuc River below. Several headstones fell into the water, and human remains, among them a skull, were exposed. After a special town meeting in September, the three dozen graves and human remains were exhumed and relocated to a spot in the town-owned Emerson Road Cemetery. (File photo by Robert Blechl)
It began with a few photographs in early May posted to social media.
What they showed was the town-owned Blake Cemetery in Stark, sitting on a bluff above the Upper Ammonoosuc River, eroding into the water, with several headstones in the river and human remains, including a skull, exposed.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.