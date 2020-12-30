Year In Review: Stark Cemetery Eroding Into River

In May, Stark was alerted to the condition of the town-owned Blake Cemetery that sat on a bluff and was collapsing into the Upper Ammonoosuc River below. Several headstones fell into the water, and human remains, among them a skull, were exposed. After a special town meeting in September, the three dozen graves and human remains were exhumed and relocated to a spot in the town-owned Emerson Road Cemetery. (File photo by Robert Blechl)

It began with a few photographs in early May posted to social media.

What they showed was the town-owned Blake Cemetery in Stark, sitting on a bluff above the Upper Ammonoosuc River, eroding into the water, with several headstones in the river and human remains, including a skull, exposed.

