BARTON — A handful of students consumed a commercially available chocolate bar containing medical marijuana at Lake Region Union High School on Sept. 11, 2019, leading to disciplinary actions and a warning to the community from Principal Andre Messier.
The Kind Farms Confections chocolate bar from York, Maine, contained 300 milligrams of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, divided into 12 pieces containing 25 mg THC each, Messier said.
That’s a high dosage suitable for someone with a high tolerance for THC, according to an online site about edible and other marijuana sources called TripSafe.org.
This candy bar is not easily available online, but similar candy is available to minors at many online sites without stringent identification requirements, Messier said.
Messier called this an eye-opener that fits into an emerging pattern of abuse of vaping and other legal drugs.
“This is not unique” to Lake Region, Messier said.
“It is everywhere, it is in the fabric of our culture. I think people need to be aware, parents need to be aware, legislators need to be aware.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.