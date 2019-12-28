Year In Review: Tension Leads To Cancellation Of July 4 St. J Douglass Reading

Frederick Douglass (Courtesy Photo)

ST. JOHNSBURY — Tension led to a last-minute cancellation of a planned reading of freed slave Frederick Douglass’s 1852 speech The Meaning of the Fourth of July for the Negro on July 5 at Catamount Arts.

The planned event of the famous speech delivered in Rochester, N.Y. that year, and often studied in literature, was canceled with no advance notice because of concerns expressed by two local black women.

