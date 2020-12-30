Year In Review: VT Gov Closes Down Bars, Restaurants On St. Paddy’s Day

Shanna Glodgett, co-owner of Hoagie's in Lyndonville, enjoys one of her last table customers before the restaurant shifted to takeout only on St. Patrick's Day. She is seen here with brother and sister, Doug Whitcomb and Janice Hopkins, of Lyndonville, who were out for lunch. (File Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

LYNDONVILLE — At 2 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, a traditionally very busy day at restaurants and bars, sit-down dining and pub business ended across Vermont.

To-go food and gift card purchases were the only way these businesses could continue to serve customers until restrictions were lifted.

