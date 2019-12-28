Dignitaries from near and far converged on the Weidmann Electrical Technology plant in St. Johnsbury in October to celebrate the company’s 50 Anniversary.

The company was founded as EHV Industries on Oct. 1, 1969 by Gordon Mills and Bob Fuehrer. The Switzerland-based Weidmann invested in the company in 1971 and the Route 5 plant was known for many years as EHV-Weidmann. Today, the St. Johnsbury Weidmann plant has 295 employees and is one of the largest private employers in The Northeast Kingdom.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.