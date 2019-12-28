Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Weidmann Electrical Technology CEO Jurg Brunner, center, chats with Rep. Scott Campbell of St. Johnsbury, right, and Zach Hatch, Vice President of Production of the Americas Region for Weidmann, during the company's 50 Anniversary open house in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. (Photo By Todd Wellington)
Dignitaries from near and far converged on the Weidmann Electrical Technology plant in St. Johnsbury in October to celebrate the company’s 50 Anniversary.
The company was founded as EHV Industries on Oct. 1, 1969 by Gordon Mills and Bob Fuehrer. The Switzerland-based Weidmann invested in the company in 1971 and the Route 5 plant was known for many years as EHV-Weidmann. Today, the St. Johnsbury Weidmann plant has 295 employees and is one of the largest private employers in The Northeast Kingdom.
