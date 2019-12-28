Year In Review: Wife Of Hardwick Police Chief Assaulted

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
A homeless woman was accused in June of assaulting the wife and 12-year-old daughter of the Hardwick Police Chief Aaron Cochran.
Shyanne Cote, 27, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to three misdemeanor charges of assault and one charge of disorderly conduct. Judge Robert Bent set bail of $200 and conditions of release prohibiting Cote from having contact or going within 300 feet of Chief Cochran’s wife Michelle Cochran and their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.