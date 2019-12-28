Year In Review: Wife Of Hardwick Police Chief Assaulted

Shyanne Cote, seated, in Caledonia Superior Court with defense attorney Kyle Sipples on Monday, June 10, 2019 in St. Johnsbury. (Photo By Todd Wellington).

A homeless woman was accused in June of assaulting the wife and 12-year-old daughter of the Hardwick Police Chief Aaron Cochran.

Shyanne Cote, 27, pleaded not guilty in Caledonia County Superior Court to three misdemeanor charges of assault and one charge of disorderly conduct. Judge Robert Bent set bail of $200 and conditions of release prohibiting Cote from having contact or going within 300 feet of Chief Cochran’s wife Michelle Cochran and their children.

