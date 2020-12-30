Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..
Tonight
Snow showers in the evening will give way to a mixture of rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 24F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.
A man drives his vehicle past the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier Monday, April 20, 2020. His vehicle is adorned with message related to Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding's anouncement calling for the closure of Northern Vermont University in Lyndon Center. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A man drives his vehicle past the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier Monday, April 20, 2020. His vehicle is adorned with message related to Vermont State Colleges Chancellor Jeb Spaulding's anouncement calling for the closure of Northern Vermont University in Lyndon Center. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Northern Vermont University has been fighting all year to survive, and continues to face demographic and very real fiscal challenges ahead. (File Photo)
LYNDON CENTER — It’s been a whirlwind year for Northern Vermont University (NVU), with angst over a possible closure plan leading to a statewide and local uprising in the spring to the pandemic shuttering the campuses in Johnson and Lyndon, then fiscal uncertainty and now another possible merger on the horizon for the campuses that formerly were Lyndon and Johnson State Colleges.
In April, former Chancellor of the Vermont State Colleges System (VSCS) Jeb Spaulding proposed shuttering NVU altogether as well as the Randolph campus of the Vermont Technical College, a proposal which saw immediate and visceral backlash and outcry including in no small part from the NVU-Lyndon and greater community about the educational, employment and economic impact such a step would create for the Northeast Kingdom.
Here you'll find our latest collection of Caledonian-Record reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from the beginning of April. Our January, February and March stories are here: https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/local/our-coronavirus-coverage/collection_5885178c-692e-11e…
Here you'll find our collection of reports on the coronavirus outbreak and local response, from January, February and March. Our most recent coverage is at https://www.caledonianrecord.com/news/recent-coronavirus-coverage/collection_c56580a8-7f7c-11ea-b0cd-732a2e7b3384.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.