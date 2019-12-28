A Conway woman, arrested in the spring on charges of stalking a Franconia couple and planting two improvised explosive devices in their cars, was indicted in July for threatening to blow up Cannon Mountain, where one of the victims worked, with a bomb.

Grace Woodham, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on a Class B felony count of criminal threatening for threatening the delivery of a chemical substance, specifically a bomb capable of exploding.

