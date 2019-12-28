Year In Review: Woman Linked To 2000 Teacher Killing Released From Supervision

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Judge Robert Bent returns to the bench in a Caledonia County Superior Court courtroom on Monday, May 20, 2019, after helping attorney Pam Marsh make adjustments to amplify the volume of the laptop computer resting on the witness stand. On the computer through live video feed is Tashia (Beer) Francis. (Photo by Dana Gray)
ST. JOHNSBURY — For 19 years, Tashia (Beer) Francis had been under supervision to varying degrees for her part in the February 2000 killing of Lyndon Town School teacher Vicki Campbell-Beer. On May 20, 2019, a Caledonia Superior Court judge 19 years was enough.
“She’s been under supervision for 19 years,” said Judge Robert Bent during a court hearing in which Francis, who now lives in Las Vegas, was connected via laptop computer. “The court thinks that’s sufficient.”
