A local person who answered a call that showed a Lyndonville police number was told by the caller that arrest was imminent because the person hadn’t paid for “yellow pages.”

Lyndonville Police Chief Jack Harris learned of the scam on Wednesday. According to his report, the caller had a heavy accent and advised the potential victim that the arrest warrant could be settled by calling a toll free number and paying a fee.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.