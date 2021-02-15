Yeti Defense League Being Formed At St. Johnsbury School

ST. JOHNSBURY — Students on winter break are invited to join the Yeti Defense League.
The Catamount Community Hours (CatCH) and volunteers from Fairbanks Museum are planning a four-day program for St. Johnsbury School students next week centered around the abominable snowman.
“It’s educational childcare for our school families—with a fun, thematic twist,” noted CatCH director Bryan Duff. “We will defend the school against abominable snowpeople in a variety of ways.” Among the defense measures: snowball catapults.
The program is from Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the school for students in grades one through four. The cost for an eight-hour day is $40, as the Yeti Defense League experience will serve as a fundraiser for CatCH, which provides afterschool and summer programs. The week will include reading and watching movies about the Yeti. League participants will make sunshine-filled art to “fortify our castle against the fierce invasion of winter,” Duffy noted. Warm meals will be prepared together.
As the week progresses, Duffy said he expects students and Yeti will learn to coexist peacefully. “On the last day (Thursday), we will sit down with the leader of the local yetis and sign a peace treaty over hot chocolate … Little by little we’re going to discover over the course of the week that they just want to live in harmony along with us.”
Duff will be leading the Yeti Defense League with two AmeriCorps volunteers from the Fairbanks Museum.
“The Fairbanks museum is a reliable partner for the after school programs,” said Duff.
CatCH afterschool programs currently are offered at Fairbanks. One of them teaches 3rd and 4th graders about snowy civilizations. He said inviting the AmeriCorps volunteers currently working at Fairbanks to be a part of Yeti Defense League week could be the start of even more collaboration. “I’m so excited to have these volunteers from Fairbanks,” he said.
Duff said creating a winter break program around the Yeti seemed like a fun way to focus on winter.
“I think of the Yeti as the embodiment of a fierce winter so I thought how about we gang up on the Yeti,” Duff said.
He said he enjoys building programs around themes.
“I am still a child at heart so I think I’m in the right business,” he said. “I believe strongly in the power of themes that unite around a common mission.”
There are spaces still available for students to join the Yeti Defense League. Call the school for more information.
