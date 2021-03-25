KIRBY — Kellan Bristol is only 10, but was deeply affected after reading a book with domestic violence, his mom, Molly Moghari said this week.
Kellan, a fifth-grader at Riverside School in Lyndon, wanted to do something to help people.
His mom told him about how Umbrella, a nonprofit agency in the Northeast Kingdom, helps people who are victims of domestic violence situations and more. Kellan had heard of the organization before and chose it as his beneficiary.
Kellan, who has enjoyed making handmade cards, decided to make homemade cards to raise money for Umbrella, his mom said.
He ended up making more than 160 cards. Kellan had two volunteers in his card-making enterprise: his 8-year-old brother, Emmett, a second-grader at Riverside, and their little sister Bryn, 5, a kindergarten student.
Moghari said her son’s efforts, “with the help of his little brother and sister” resulted in a total of $548 being raised to benefit the organization, which they presented in a check on Wednesday to Umbrella’s Executive Director Amanda Cochrane.
“We at Umbrella are so impressed with Kellan’s generosity,” Cochrane said on Wednesday. “His commitment to his community is already so apparent at his young age.”
Cochrane said to Kellan, “From all of us at Umbrella and on behalf of all the community members we serve, thank you”
Moghari said Kellan has “always wanted to raise money for charity and he read a book about not-so-great situations like child abuse and things that can happen and it really bothered him and he wanted to raise money to help people who are struggling with this.”
She posted on social media about Kellan making cards “and I let everyone know that each card was $4 with $3 going to Umbrella and $1 was for markers, stamps, envelopes and shipping.”
“He’s made a lot of cards, thankfully it was near his February break,” said Moghari.
His little brother and sister “created their own,” including “I miss you cards” and “I can’t wait to see you again when we can travel,” post-pandemic greeting cards.
“We had a bunch of people order them, they were sent to California, Washington, D.C., Miami, Massachusetts … and obviously a bunch of local ones, we had a lot of local support,” said Moghari. “He’s willing to make more and give $3 to a charity.”
Moghari said people were very positive about Kellan making the donation for such a worthy organization and were pleased to support her son’s hope to help Umbrella.
Riverside’s Head of School Roy Starling said of the fundraiser spearheaded by Kellan, “He’s an amazing kid from an amazing family!”
“He is one of the kindest young men I’ve met in a very long time,” said Starling, “whether it’s greeting me with a joke at car line every morning or helping his little sister with her bookbag into the kindergarten classroom, he shows his kind and supportive personality in everything he does.
“I was amazed when I heard about the cards, but not surprised that Kellan would do something like that.”
In an interview on Wednesday, Kellan said, “Why I chose Umbrella was because I wanted to raise money for charity.
“I read a book that had abuse in it and I didn’t really like that and Umbrella is trying to stop that.”
He said he loves to make cards and it helps him to learn to draw better.
“I thought I was only going to raise a little bit of money, but a lot of people bought them and it feels really great because I’m helping Umbrella to help kids from getting abused,” said Kellan.
He said his next fundraiser will likely be to help animals.
Kellan said he hopes that the people who supported the card fundraiser “will be happy that their money is going to a good cause.”
Kellan said he’s not sure he’ll make card-making his profession, but “I really enjoy doing it!”
