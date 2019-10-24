Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville firefighters work to free a woman from a vehicle involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line. A young child was also in the car and was previously taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Melinda Mitchell, 28, Lyndon, the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line talks to Vermont State Police on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The woman suffered an injury to her right leg. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rescue workers wheel an injured woman involved in a two-car, head-on crash to a waiting ambulance. Firefighters from Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury worked with hydraulic cutting tools to free the woman from the totaled car she was driving. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A St. Johnsbury firefighter spreads absorbent material over auto fluids covering Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, following a head-on crash. Both drivers and child passenger were taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rescue workers help Melinda Mitchell, 28, Lyndon, who was involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville firefighters work to free a woman from a vehicle involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line. A young child was also in the car and was previously taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville firefighters work to free a woman from a vehicle involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line. A young child was also in the car and was previously taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Melinda Mitchell, 28, Lyndon, the driver of a vehicle involved in a head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line talks to Vermont State Police on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The woman suffered an injury to her right leg. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rescue workers wheel an injured woman involved in a two-car, head-on crash to a waiting ambulance. Firefighters from Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury worked with hydraulic cutting tools to free the woman from the totaled car she was driving. (Photo by Dana Gray)
A St. Johnsbury firefighter spreads absorbent material over auto fluids covering Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, following a head-on crash. Both drivers and child passenger were taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
Rescue workers help Melinda Mitchell, 28, Lyndon, who was involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon, near the St. Johnsbury town line on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. (Photo by Dana Gray)
St. Johnsbury and Lyndonville firefighters work to free a woman from a vehicle involved in a two-car, head-on crash on Memorial Drive in Lyndon near the St. Johnsbury town line. A young child was also in the car and was previously taken to the hospital. (Photo by Dana Gray)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.