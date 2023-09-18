Young Family Fundraiser Benefits Umbrella

A family from Lyndonville just completed their fifth local fundraising effort, this time benefiting Umbrella.
Mandy Young and her sons, Camden, 11, and Jayden, 8, recently delivered a check to Amanda Hussey at Umbrella’s Main Street office location for $228.74. Hussey is Umbrella’s communications and development associate.
Umbrella serves victims of domestic violence in the Northeast Kingdom. The organization’s stated mission is to “cultivate a Northeast Kingdom where all people thrive free from abuse and oppression.”
Since 2020, the boys and their mom have been identifying organizations to support and asking members of the public to contribute to those organizations.
“Every year my family has conducted a fundraiser for a local organization usually chosen by my kids,” said Young.
In 2020, the Save A Dog, Save A Cat program got $900 from the effort as a way for the family to show appreciation for how the program helped them with their dog, Dizzy.
In 2021, two organizations gained from their efforts. Money ($564) went to suicide awareness efforts in Newport in memory of Mandy’s brother, Gabriel Young, and to Riverside Rescue in Lunenburg ($264) because the boys love to support animals.
Last year another animal organization, Second Chance Animal Shelter in Littleton, N.H., received financial support worth $700.
This year, Young said, she decided to help Umbrella after being prompted by Camden. “My oldest son said to me “Mom we have done a lot to help animals and this year I would like to help people,’” she said.
Young said Umbrella was an important part of their story and it made sense raise funds for the organization.
” We received help from them in 2019 when my family was separated due to domestic violence,” said Young. “Through them I was able to seek help and guidance. And eventually a place for the kids to see their father and we were able to grow and move on from there.”
Umbrella’s Executive Director Amanda Cochrane said in an email that she appreciates the support.
“Umbrella is very grateful for the fundraising efforts of Mandy Young and her sons. We were honored to be selected this year to be recipients of their hard work,” she said.
The money from the Youngs’ initiative is raised in a couple of different ways. Mandy makes wire-wrapped jewelry that a person can buy locally with a donation at Nick’s Gas N Go in Lyndonville or at the Farmers’ Market in Lyndonville. Also available for a donation at the market were chocolate chip cookies made by the boys.
“Camden and Jayden loved making the cookies and it gave them a way to participate and give back as well,” said Young.
She said involving her sons in the fundraising initiatives has been rewarding.
“I am super proud of my kids,” she said. “They both would light up when we would start another fundraiser and they would beam with pride as we completed them. These fundraisers were a great way for us to heal and grow and use our misfortune to give back to our community.”
