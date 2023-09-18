Young Family Fundraiser Benefits Umbrella

The Young family delivers a donation to Amanda Hussey at Umbrella in St. Johnsbury on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. From left are Hussey, Jayden Young, Camden Young and Mandy Young. (Contributed Photo)

A family from Lyndonville just completed their fifth local fundraising effort, this time benefiting Umbrella.

Mandy Young and her sons, Camden, 11, and Jayden, 8, recently delivered a check to Amanda Hussey at Umbrella’s Main Street office location for $228.74. Hussey is Umbrella’s communications and development associate.

