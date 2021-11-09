LANCASTER — Kaleb Frith wants to make sure every kid has a Merry Christmas.
The 9-year-old Lancaster resident delivered a carload of gifts to Toys For Tots at VFW Post 3041 on Monday.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, he was already working to give others a dose of holiday cheer.
“I do this because I don’t want to see kids on Christmas not have any toys,” he said, adding, “I have enough money, but maybe there are some kids that don’t.”
Last year, in the middle of the pandemic, Frith began selling homemade ornaments (made to look like miniature Christmas hats) and raised $1,010.
The initiative was dubbed Kaleb’s Kindness and all proceeds go towards Toys For Tots.
He’s looking to raise even more this year. The ornaments are available through a Facebook page (www.facebook.com/groups/390819778669116) and Frith will be selling them at area craft fairs.
“Every single penny, every dollar goes into it,” he said. “And we use our own money for supplies.”
Frith got an early start this year.
He used birthday money to purchase some of the items he donated this week. Meanwhile ornament sales have already generated $400 so far. With family support, including the help of older sister Kenna, he aims to continue his efforts through the holidays.
When his mother asked on Monday if they were done, Frith was quick to reply.
“No, not even close,” he said.
John Polkey, the chairman of the Lancaster Toys For Tots Committee, lauded Frith’s contributions.
“I think it’s great that a child of his age could come up with an idea like this, and bring it to fruition,” he said.
The Lancaster area Toys For Tots kicked off its annual collection drive on Monday.
They set out donation boxes and began taking gift requests.
Last year’s effort delivered gifts to 147 households and 350 children in and around Jefferson, Lancaster, Northumberland, Stark and Guildhall and Lunenburg, Vt.
This year demand may be even greater due to COVID-fueled economic problems.
Ten families had already requested gifts by the end of the first day, Polkey said.
Those wanting to sign up can contact Rosalie Leanerd at (603) 788-4868.
NORTHERN GRAFTON CO. TOYS FOR TOTS
The Northern Grafton County Toys For Tots as already placed collection boxes at dozens of drop-off sites.
For a complete list of dropoff sites visit: grafton-nh.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/donate-toys.aspx?nPreviewInd=200&redirectInd=11
In addition, Northern Grafton County Toys For Tots will host two ‘Stuff A Cruiser’ events at the Littleton Wal-Mart from noon to 3 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12 and again on Friday, Nov. 26.
For more info see: www.facebook.com/events/1042136546549961/?ref=newsfeed
There will also be a fundraising dinner and raffle at the Littleton Elks Club on Nov. 27.
The event will feature a catered dinner from 6 yo 9 p.m., followed by music, dancing and a raffle from 9 p.m. to midnight.
For more information visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/T4TGraftonNorth
