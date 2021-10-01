This story will be updated
A 23-year-old Maine woman is in critical condition after she was ejected from the car she was driving after it hit a utility pole on Route 122 in Sheffield Friday afternoon.
Vermont State Police are withholding the woman’s name but say she is from Greene, Maine, was not wearing a seat belt and that she was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington by helicopter. A passenger in the car, identified by police as Brandon Barone, 20, of Brunswick, Maine, is listed in serious condition at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital.
Police say the unidentified operator was traveling south near 4208 Route 122 in a 2008 Honda Civic at 1:28 p.m. when she lost control of the vehicle which crashed into the pole and overturned. Police also say speed was a factor in the crash and that civil violations are pending. The crash remains under investigation.
