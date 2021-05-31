Youth Lacrosse Raises Money With Car Wash
Soap suds foam on the outside of a car washed by a member of the girls youth lacrosse team Saturday, May 29, 2021, at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. It was the team's 15th annual fundraiser, and this year made more than 1,000 in four hours, said Tom Turek. "We've never made more than $700," he noted of the team of Grade 1-8 players. "Some 40 players showed up to help, and members of the [St. J Academy] varsity team stopped by to have their cars washed. It was a great turnout and we're grateful." (Photo by Stephen Garfield)

Soap suds foam on the outside of a car washed by a local girls’ lacrosse player on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at United Community Church in St. Johnsbury. The event was a fundraiser for the local youth program.

