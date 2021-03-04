ST. JOHNSBURY — The Community Restorative Justice Center erected a yurt in the backyard, seeking to restore in-person gatherings.
Fears and restrictions related to COVID have eliminated most human connections and forced center functions into the virtual space. It’s not ideal, says Susan Cherry, director of the center.
“If somebody’s trying to talk about the worst day of their life and they’re in the living room, they don’t want to say what’s going on if there’s family around,” said Cherry.
Also, in trying to help people who have wronged someone else, making connections through a computer screen hinders effective accountability. “When they’ve got people around them from the community, their demeanor is different,” said Cherry. “The dynamic is different. There’s more empathy.”
The center’s location is 576 Railroad St. There is a meeting space inside, but it hasn’t been used for gatherings due to the pandemic.
Functions of the center are all about achieving restoration by making connections.
“We provide opportunities for change in the way people treat each other in order to keep our community a safe and enjoyable place to live, work and play,” the center’s website noted. “Restorative justice programs enable the victim, the offender and affected members of the community to be directly involved in responding to crime or wrongdoing.”
While the ability to connect in a single, shared location has been lost due to the pandemic, the conflicts the center can address have not diminished. Cherry said center workers have been assisting the courts with conflict resolution. They’ve been assisting probation and parole. The increased use of motel vouchers by the homeless population has increased conflicts that justice center workers have addressed.
“Our goal is about keeping people connected to the community,” said Cherry. “What we do is offer the opportunity to repair harm and have that conversation that is hard to have.”
Often police officers refer situations to the justice center as a way to see problems resolved before they become serious and require arrests and court intervention.
“We foster difficult conversations in a safe space,” said Cherry, “what I like to call a gracious space.”
The inability to gather in a shared space is something Cherry said she hopes the yurt can address.
“We’ve noticed it’s just a little harder to get the sense of community involvement and engagement (when meeting online),” said Cherry.
A yurt is described as a portable, round tent. Wikipedia notes, “A traditional yurt is a portable, round tent covered with skins or felt and used as a dwelling by several distinct nomadic groups in the steppes of Central Asia.”
The walls of the yurt erected by the center have a lattice framework covered in a heavy layer of vinyl. Thirty-two boards supporting the roof extend at an angle toward a circular peak topped with a skylight plastic dome. There’s a full-size wooden door and several windows. The whole thing, 20 feet in diameter and 11-feet tall, sits on a wooden platform.
It cost $20,000. Half of the funding was from federal money from COVID CARES Act.
The center’s main source of funding is the Department of Corrections. Cherry said the center helps offenders get on a restorative path following incarceration, and reduces recidivism, which means cost savings for the DOC.
“We’ve been helping Vermont to reduce the incarcerative rate in substantial levels,” said Cherry.
Other sources of revenue include appropriations from towns and donations.
Cherry said it was during a discussion among center volunteers about what the COVID recovery money could be used for that the idea of a yurt came up. “Someone said, ‘We miss being together,’” said Cherry. It was volunteer, Brant Schreiber who suggested a yurt be installed. Schreiber is the owner of Mountain Logworks LLC in Waterford.
“We started to dream and thought wouldn’t that be nice,” said Cherry. “We proposed it to DOC. Nobody said ‘no’ and we just kept moving forward with it.”
Schreiber’s company helped with the installation. R.K. Miles (formerly Allen Lumber) was a source for building supplies, and Roland’s Wrecker service assisted in getting all the yurt pieces to the site off Railroad Street. The platform was built in sections in Cherry’s garage.
The center aims to begin using the yurt to bring people together. Cherry said its first use was Wednesday for a staff meeting.
She said she envisions Circles of Support and Accountability gatherings taking place in the yurt.
Cherry said the yurt is a good investment for the center. Even when the pandemic is over and people begin to gather again, it will continue to be used for meetings.
“There’s something about going out to the yurt to solve problems,” she said. “When people are in person you can see their body language. You know if somebody’s relaxed or if somebody’s tense. People need to relax about telling their stories.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.