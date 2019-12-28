ST JOHNSBURY — Jessica Zaleski will be officially sworn-in by Gov. Phil Scott on Monday to the office of Caledonia County State’s Attorney. Gov. Scott appointed Zaleski, 41, to finish the term of her predecessor Lisa Warren who was appointed in October by the governor as a Superior Court Judge.
The swearing-in will occur at noon on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019 at the Caledonia County Courthouse. The public is welcome to attend.
