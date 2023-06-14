ZBA Approves Gravel Pit As Abutters Seek Rehearing On Planner Approval

LITTLETON — After attorneys on both sides battled it out, the Littleton Zoning of Adjustment approved a special exception for a gravel pit as abutters in opposition seek a rehearing on the previous May 30 Planning Board excavation permit approval.
Following a three-hour ZBA rehearing on Tuesday — which was held because the town of Bethlehem was not notified for the first hearing when it should have been and because the project has the potential for regional impact — the ZBA approved with conditions a special exception to allow applicant Chris Crowe to excavate earthen materials in a rural zone off Alder Brook Road near the Bethlehem town line.
Seeking to use the material for his other businesses, Crowe seeks to excavate a 2.2-acre area on his 232-acre property for 5 to 10 years and with about 50 to 100 truckloads taken out during what would be eight months out of a year.
In looking at the four special exception criteria, zoners, in a 5-0 vote, concluded that the project is in a site appropriate for the use, would not reduce property values, would not result in a nuisance or unreasonable hazard, and would have adequate and appropriate facilities to support the operation and maintenance of the use.
Their approval comes with 13 conditions, though, among them that plans to mitigate storm-water runoff be maintained, that a 200-foot forested buffer be maintained and an earthen buffer around the site proposed by Crowe be installed to further reduce noise, and hours of operation be limited to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
In addition, blasting is prohibited, there will be no crushing on Saturdays, notice must be given to the town before any crushing (expected to occur twice during the life of the project in periods of three days each) takes place, operations stay within the confines of the location and size in the application, and operations last no more than ten years from the last needed permit is granted or until the 2.2 acres are depleted.
Zoners also adopted some conditions proposed by Sheridan Brown, attorney for Mary and John Polaski, of Bethlehem, who are the closest abutters and who remain in opposition to the project and have voiced concerns about noise, traffic, quality of life, and other impacts, including what Mary Polaski said could be impacts to an area ranked the highest by the state for wildlife habitat.
Those conditions include no more than 100 truckloads annually and that the materials excavated be used exclusively for Crowe’s other business endeavors and not for commercial sale.
Maria Dolder, Crowe’s attorney, said the project greatly exceeds the requirements in RSA 155-E, the New Hampshire statute on local excavations, activity would be minimal, and nearby property values would not be negatively impacted.
Brown disagreed and said there was no methodology or comparables used in Dolder’s examples of properties whose values were not impacted by nearby gravel pits and that noise impacts still need to be addressed.
“This application is designed to make it look like there’s a lot of material in here when there’s actually not a lot of relevant information,” he said. “At the end of the day, this is still very incomplete.”
A 30-day window for appeal follows Tuesday’s ZBA approval.
Near the end of the hearing, Brown suggested to zoners that their approval could be subject to superior court action.
On Friday, following the May 30 Planning Board approval for an excavation permit that also carried special conditions, Brown filed a motion for a rehearing.
The planner approval, he argued, is based on “conclusory statements rather than evidence” and “is unlawful and unreasonable because it fails to comply with the requirements of RSA 155-E, is unsupported by evidence sufficient to find favorably on application criteria including absence of nuisance and no diminishment of property values, lacks sufficient conditions to protect abutters from the aforementioned impacts, and results from a process in which the board wholly ignored its rules of procedure and deprived petitioners of due process.”
The project first went to its first hearing, before the ZBA, in November, when dozens of abutters turned out and said gravel pit operations had already been occurring for several years without a permit.
Following that hearing, the Littleton zoning officer issued Crowe a cease and desist letter, suspending operations until the required permit was obtained.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.