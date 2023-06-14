ZBA Approves Gravel Pit As Abutters Seek Rehearing On Planner Approval
During a Littleton Zoning Board of Adjustment hearing on Tuesday on a special exception request to allow a gravel pit in a rural zone near the Bethlehem town line, Sheridan Brown, attorney for two Bethlehem abutters, argues against approval or, if there is to be an approval, that it come with specific conditions. Brown has also filed a motion in Grafton Superior Court to compel a rehearing on the May 30 Littleton Planning Board approval for an excavation permit. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — After attorneys on both sides battled it out, the Littleton Zoning of Adjustment approved a special exception for a gravel pit as abutters in opposition seek a rehearing on the previous May 30 Planning Board excavation permit approval.

Following a three-hour ZBA rehearing on Tuesday — which was held because the town of Bethlehem was not notified for the first hearing when it should have been and because the project has the potential for regional impact — the ZBA approved with conditions a special exception to allow applicant Chris Crowe to excavate earthen materials in a rural zone off Alder Brook Road near the Bethlehem town line.

