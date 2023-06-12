JEFFERSON — The Zoning Board on June 8 denied a special exception for a 30-site campground on Israels River Road.
The board determined the proposed campground failed to qualify for a special exception on three counts: The location was inappropriate, it would adversely impact neighbors, and it did not conform to the land use ordinance.
The decision came after a two-hour public hearing, where abutters strongly opposed the project.
Stephen Silk, 138 Israels River Rd., and Marcus Manning, 158 Israels River Rd., said the campground would adversely impact their quality of life.
Their primary concerns: Campsites would be in close proximity to their homes and transient guests would pose traffic, noise, litter, nuisance, and public safety hazards.
“It’s not fair to abutters. It’s not what we signed up for. They’re trying to put 30 campsites in a very small lot, it’s literally at my back door,” Silk said.
“I came here to retire as a veteran,” Manning added. “I didn’t buy that property to have a campground in the back.”
In response to criticism, the design team said plans for the campground met town development guidelines, including setback requirements.
They said proposed plantings and fencing would protect Silk and Manning’s privacy.
In addition, developer Richard Garabedian pointed to economic benefits.
He said the 30-lot campground would operate seasonally from May to October, support local businesses, and enrich the outdoor recreation economy.
Although Jefferson has three campgrounds offering over 300 mostly long-term “seasonal” campsites, he said, there was a shortage of short-term “transient” campsites.
He said that creating 30 transient campsites would support local businesses and the regional outdoor recreation economy.
It would be located directly across the road from the 12-acre, 120-site Israel River Campground.
Resident Scott Gahan, of 75 Red Brook Rd., spoke in favor of the project and said opposition concerns were overblown.
“I think the campground would be a great asset for Jefferson,” Gahan said. “And I think a lot people are just speculating on things that could happen, that we don’t know.”
However, abutters were not swayed.
Manning reported negative experiences when he lived next to a campground in another New Hampshire community, and said the proposed campground would have similar impacts and depreciate his property value.
“We came here to get away from that,” he said, criticizing developers for pursuing the project in spite of objections. “They continue to push this and bully the town and bully the neighbors.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.