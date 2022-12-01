ZBA Grants Special Exception For Home Based Business
Lancaster Town Hall, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

LANCASTER — The Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday granted a special exception for a home-based business.

By a unanimous vote, ZBA allowed Ryan Scenna to operate a business to sell and repair both automobiles and farm equipment out of a pre-existing barn at 24 Wesson Rd.

