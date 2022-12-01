ZBA Grants Special Exception For Home Based Business

LANCASTER — The Zoning Board of Adjustment on Wednesday granted a special exception for a home-based business.
By a unanimous vote, ZBA allowed Ryan Scenna to operate a business to sell and repair both automobiles and farm equipment out of a pre-existing barn at 24 Wesson Rd.
The approval came with conditions that Scenna be limited to a maximum of six vehicles for sale, not display vehicles for sale along the roadside, preserve an existing tree-lined buffer, and store/dispose of hazardous waste in accordance with state and federal guidelines.
Scenna said it would be a part-time business, and a means to maintain his dealer’s license.
“I plan on working a full-time job and it’s just going to be small time,” he said.
Abutter Yves Beaudoin expressed concern that Scenna’s home-based business could grow into something that would impact surrounding residents.
He recently relocated from Litchfieled, where he said a neighbor’s home business had impacted his quality of life.
“We just moved here permanently this past August. We just came from a neighborhood where this happened. It was a neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes and a guy came in [and said he] just wanted to build a garage for his motor home. Next thing you know it’s 15 to 20 cars, the guy opened up a windshield replacement business in a residential neighborhood,” Beaudoin said.
However, Scenna and his wife, Jennilee, said they had no intention of disturbing the community or creating an eyesore.
Like Beaudoin, they said, they relocated to Lancaster for a better quality of life.
“We moved here to get away from Salem, New Hampshire, which was becoming a little too big city for us. We enjoy the small-town feel,” Jennilee said.
SHORT-TERM RENTALS, ACCESSORY DWELLING UNITS
The Zoning Board on Wednesday took up the matters of Short-Term Rentals and Accessory Dwelling Units.
Communities across the state have become more interested in STR and ADU development recently as New Hampshire grapples with a housing shortage.
Planning Director Robin Irving handed board members of Franconia’s Short-Term Rental ordinance and Merrimack’s Accessory Dwelling Unit regulations for reference.
Neither issue is addressed in Lancaster zoning by-laws.
Zoning changes would require Town Meeting approval.
ZBA discussion on Wednesday focused on the possibility of short-term rental regulations.
Property owners across the region have increasingly converted homes, apartments and condos into lucrative STRs, defined as rentals available for stays of 30 days or less.
Some worry that STRs have contributed to a workforce housing shortage, squeezed families and young professionals out of town, and worsened noise, trash and traffic problems in residential neighborhoods.
There are approximately 1,500 short-term rentals in the 2,500 square mile region that runs between the I-91 and Route 3 corridors, from Franconia Notch and the Upper Valley to the Canadian border, according to industry analyst AirDNA.
STR oversight will remain a local issue for the time being.
In New Hampshire, efforts to pass statewide regulations stalled in the legislature earlier this year.
