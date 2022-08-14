ZBA Grants Special Exception On Route 2
Lancaster Town Hall, Lancaster, N.H. #filephoto

LANCASTER — The Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 27 unanimously approved a special exception, allowing Rivard Tree LLC to build a warehouse in an agricultural district on Route 2.

Permit applicant Josh Rivard said his small tree service business (three employees, four vehicles) would generate minimal traffic, with trucks deploying in the morning and returning in the afternoon, and that building construction would not take place for “a couple of years” until the site was prepared.

