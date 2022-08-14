ZBA Grants Special Exception On Route 2

LANCASTER — The Zoning Board of Adjustment on July 27 unanimously approved a special exception, allowing Rivard Tree LLC to build a warehouse in an agricultural district on Route 2.
Permit applicant Josh Rivard said his small tree service business (three employees, four vehicles) would generate minimal traffic, with trucks deploying in the morning and returning in the afternoon, and that building construction would not take place for “a couple of years” until the site was prepared.
It would be located a half-mile west of Roger’s Campground
The special exception was approved over the objections of abutters Joel Sanford and Mary Benkert.
Sanford argued that the proposed use in the application did not meet the agricultural forestry definition outlined in the Lancaster Agricultural Zoning District, and was more in line with the Commercial Industrial Zoning District.
In a letter to the board, he said that granting a special exception “would essentially re-zone the property to Commercial/Industrial.”
In addition, he wrote, granting the special exception was not in line with the 2011 Lancaster Master Plan, which recommended that commercial development be restricted to commercial districts and not occur along the Route 2 East and Route 3 South approaches to town due to their scenic nature.
Sanford and Benkert also raised public safety concerns, saying that Route 2 had high traffic volume and excessive speed, and the Rivard Forest driveway would be located over a hill rise with limited visibility for westbound traffic.
Ultimately, board members agreed that Rivard Tree was a forestry use in harmony with the agricultural district, and would not negatively impact traffic or public safety. They approved the special exception 5-0.
Rivard must still obtain a state driveway permit and construct/maintain its own permitted sewer/septic system connection.
