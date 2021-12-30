ZBA Overturns Planning Board Fine

WHITEFIELD — During the pandemic, Dick’s Self Storage reached full occupancy across its three locations in Carroll, Lancaster and Whitefield.
To meet record demand, owner Richard Harris added 17 portable shipping containers to the Whitefield site located on Route 3.
No big deal, he figured.
The Select Board disagreed. Earlier this year, on the recommendation of the Planning Board, Selectmen slapped him with a $500 ‘after the fact’ penalty for adding the trailers without a permit (which he later obtained).
Unhappy, Harris found relief through the Zoning Board of Adjustment, who waived the penalty last week.
“[The Zoning Board] did what the Planning Board and Board of Selectmen should have done in the first place,” he said, calling the fine “baloney.”
Appearing before ZBA on Dec. 20, Harris’ attorney Jody Hodgdon successfully argued that the Whitefield Development Code was “impermissibly and constitutionally vague.”
He said municipal zoning ordinances should be “sufficiently clear, definite and certain, so that the average [person] after reading it will understand when [one] is violating its provisions.”
He pointed to a proposed code change, which would add a definition for portable storage containers, as proof that the current language is unclear.
“Obviously if [portable storage container regulations] were clear there wouldn’t be a need for [a new definition],” he said.
The zoning board agreed with Hodgdon.
Neither conventional wisdom, nor written regulations, made it obvious that Harris required a permit for the shipping containers, ZBA members said.
“If I put myself in [Harris’s] shoes I wouldn’t have come before the Planning Board either,” said Zoning Board Chairman Frank Mai.
The Select Board issued the $500 fine on the advice of legal counsel. They determined that shipping containers should be classified as “structures” once they were used as permanent rental storage units.
Harris thought otherwise. The owner of three self-storage facilities in Carroll, Lancaster and Whitefield, he said the shipping containers were “stock and trade” for his business regardless of whether they were sold, leased or rented.
ZBA member Thomas Jackson sided with Harris, declaring “if boxes need a permit, then you should have penalties on cats and dogs!”
While the ZBA ultimately decided in favor of Harris, they offered words of caution for developers and business owners moving forward.
If there are questions over permits, Mai said, people should contact the town before moving forward.
“The surest way is to come and ask if you need a permit,” he said.
Meanwhile the Planning Board will hold a public hearing on three proposed amendments to the Whitefield Development Code — including the creation of a new definition for Portable Storage Containers — at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
