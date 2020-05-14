The COVID-19 surge site at Northeast Regional Correctional Facility has done its job - at least for now.
And if the trend continues, the entire Department of Corrections (DOC) system could be free of infected inmates by Friday.
“Currently there are no COVID positive inmates at Northeast Regional,” said DOC Facilities Executive Al Cormier on Thursday. “There are 16 in the recovery unit - all who have tested negative on two occasions.”
At one point last month there were over 30 COVID-19 positive inmates being quarantined at the St. Johnsbury prison. All had come from Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans after an outbreak there. All tested positive for the virus but were asymptomatic.
The DOC has also been quarantining some infected inmates at the St. Albans prison. But even those numbers are dropping now with inmates leaving the so-called “hot zone” and moving into recovery areas.
“St. Albans still has three in isolation but they are scheduled to be removed today,” said Cormier. “That will leave zero positive cases in the system.”
But DOC isn’t declaring victory yet and will maintain the quarantine facilities it has established across the state prison system.
“The surge site will remain open in St. Johnsbury until we complete testing of all facilities,” said Cormer.
The latest round of testing was scheduled to be conducted on Thursday at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility (CRCF) in South Burlington which houses female inmates. CRCF staff are also scheduled to be tested.
The CRCF tests were sparked by a positive test of a staff member
“On Monday, May 11, Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility staff volunteered to be tested for coronavirus,” reads a press release issued this week by the DOC. “Of the 84 tests, one staff member tested positive. The remaining 47 staff and all 74 inmates at CRCF will be tested on Thursday.”
Cormer said any female inmates that test positive for the virus will remain at CRCF in a designated quarantine area.
“They have the ability to isolate in place if needed,” said Cormier.
Interim DOC Commissioner Jim Baker said corrections staff continues to work closely with the Department of Health and others.
“We’re grateful for the around-the-clock work by the teams at DOC and the Department of Health in keeping us at the forefront of implementing best practices,” said Baker. “The support inmates are giving staff is also being noticed and recognized. It drives home the fact that we’re all in this together.”
