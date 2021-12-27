ST. JOHNSBURY — Papers were signed and keys were passed on Monday as a deal for the E.T. & H.K. Ide property was finalized before a small group of supporters who gathered for the occasion in the function room at the Kingdom Taproom & Table.
Zion Growers, represented by cousins Brandon McFarlane. CEO, and Travis Samuels, COO, bought the property from the Ide family, represented by company president Tim Ide. The men sat at a table with Hanne Anderson Trudeau, Zion’s attorney, and Mary Cote, a commercial lender from Passumpsic Bank, and brought 15 months of real estate discussions to a close with a done deal.
The transaction ends 131 years of ownership for the Ide family, which ran a successful grain and feed business there and begins the ownership of Zion Growers, a company that intends to use the property as a large-scale hemp processing facility.
McFarlane addressed a group of people who gathered to celebrate the deal and recalled how the conversation with Ide began.
“It started with us just going to Mr. Ide and saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got a cool building, we want to go walk through it?’ We talked to him about what our concept was, but obviously we didn’t have $215,000 to pay him at the time. So he graciously gave us an option that extended one, two, three, four, five times until we were finally able to do the due diligence that we needed to make it work for Mary here to lend us the money.”
In the many months since McFarlane and Samuels first connected with Ide, they have worked on project marketing and development, securing funding and determining the environmental mitigation necessary ahead of work on the site.
McFarlane and Samuels said on Monday that it took a team to get to this point and it will take a team to get the hemp business up and running.
“It really takes a team,” said McFarlane. “You really can’t do it by yourself. A lot of people overlook a place like this and say, ‘well if I had 10 million dollars why would I spend it here?’ and our answer is, ‘why would you not?’ But they don’t really see what we see. They don’t see the family and local environment. They don’t see all the folks here, coming two days after Christmas just to lend their support.”
Said Samuels, “Thank you all. We literally could not do this without you; it would literally be impossible. We could have worked as hard as we want and it would have taken us three times as long, but all of you have kicked in so much time, so much effort and so much help and literally made this as smooth a process as it could possibly be.”
Among those thanked specifically were the owners of Kingdom Taproom who provided the space for the deal signing gathering. “They’re charging us nothing for this as long as everyone goes upstairs to buy a drink afterward,” McFarlane jokingly said.
McFarlane also acknowledged the guidance of Joe Kasprzak, assistant town manager and economic development director in St. Johnsbury. He thanked NVDA, who was represented at the event by Annie McLean and NCIC, acknowledging President Peter Corey and Aimee Quimby, business programs administrator, who were present for the property deal.
Ernie Begin and Kerry Colby, from Begin Realty, were among the supporting cast in attendance Monday who McFarlane thanked.
Colby said he’s excited to see Zion succeed at the property. “If they can get it up and running, that would be awesome,” he said.
Travis’s father, Derek, and mother, Shellie, were also there, and McFarlane extended thanks to his aunt and uncle for their support. Derek said the vision for the property on Bay Street is in good hands.
“They’ve got so much drive,” he said.
Shellie said her son and nephew have been working hard to get to this point.
McFarlane acknowledged that striking a deal like this in only 15 months is an accomplishment.
“A year and three months - that’s crazy to start, do your due diligence and acquire a commercial building, even if it’s an acre,” he said. “In another life I’m a commercial attorney and we never did anything that fast so we really appreciate it.”
Travis Samuels, who is a St. Johnsbury Academy graduate who just turned 30, said ownership of the Bay Street building was never part of his plan growing up.
“If you asked me in high school if I’d ever be buying the Ide building I would think you were crazy,” he said.
But now that the deal is real, he said, he understands there’s pressure to succeed with the hemp business plan, but he and McFarlane are up to the challenge.
“Hopefully you will continue to support us, and hopefully we can live up to the expectations that all of you have set for us and we expect of ourselves,” he said.
After the brief “thank you” presentation, the group went upstairs for that celebratory drink McFarlane suggested, walking past a large, old sign serving as part of the Taproom and Table’s decor that reads “E.T. & H.K. Ide Grain, Feed and Grass Seed.”
