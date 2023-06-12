ST. JOHNSBURY — Zion Growers expects to have the groundwork done for its future Bay Street hemp processing plant by the end of the year.
Make that the underground work.
Having recently received its complete brownfields Corrective Action Plan at the former E.T. & H.K. Ide grain mill property, Zion partners Brandon McFarlane, CEO, and Travis Samuels, COO, plan to remediate the contaminated soils there within the next few months.
McFarlane and Samuels want to convert the long-dormant space into a place where hemp harvests will be gathered and processed to manufacture a variety of products.
Zion bought the property in December 2021 from the Ide family, represented by Tim Ide, of Danville. Ide’s great-grandfather, Elmore Timothy, purchased the property in 1890. It was developed about 10 years later.
A year ago, Stone Environmental shared the results of a “partial” Corrective Action Plan based on an assessment of the site. Contaminants were found, and details relating to making the site safe for development were communicated in the CAP.
At the time, the plan was labeled “partial” because it didn’t address a former 500-gallon gasoline storage tank. State law required Stone Environmental to handle the underground storage tank contamination separately. “The state has a separate fund specifically for the remediation of underground storage tanks that have discharged underground,” said McFarlane.
It took some time, McFarlane said, but Zion now has the complete CAP, which includes the plan for the storage tank contamination.
“Unfortunately, it took a lot longer than we really wanted it to or expected it to,” he said.
With the full CAP in hand, a public meeting will be scheduled for Zion to present the plan and field any questions. After that, the remediation work on site will commence; it’s expected to take six to eight weeks to complete, McFarlane said.
Most of the funding for the remediation has been secured through the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. The last estimate for clean-up costs, obtained a year ago, was $340,000, said McFarlane, and Zion is required to cover 10 percent.
The company is looking to the town of St. Johnsbury for help through the St. Johnsbury Revitalization Fund. It’s a fund established with ARPA funds given to the town.
Two different pots of money have been set aside for grant dispersal. One, called a Planning and Implementation Grant, has $100,000 in it. Through an application timeframe that is now closed, people asked for between $5,000 and $40,000. Zion is asking for the max amount as it will roughly equal the 10 percent remediation contribution.
The second pool of money has a total of $50,000, and applicants were able to ask for between $1,000 and $5,000.
Town Manager Chad Whitehead said members of the town’s tax stabilization committee will begin scoring the applications in the next two weeks. Their information will be presented to the select board, whose members will make the decision on which applicants will get the money. Whitehead said the select board discussion and decisions are expected to happen at a regular board meeting in July.
Among other factors, the scoring system takes into account how the business project is expected to meet a community need; how it grows the creative economy or access to outdoor recreation; whether it can have a “transformational” impact on the community; whether the proposed investment is feasible.
McFarlane said Zion’s hemp processing plan is feasible, and he is optimistic about what Zion can accomplish this year, from getting the Bay Street property environmentally ready for construction efforts to harvesting hemp on 100 of its own acres to purchasing the machinery needed to process the material on an industrial scale.
Hemp harvests in Vermont have greatly diminished from 2019 levels when the CBD market was expected to boom; it didn’t, so fewer and fewer of farmers’ fields were dedicated to hemp growth, but McFarlane said there’s an upward trend in the demand that will lead to hemp harvests becoming a worthwhile investment.
He said it’s getting a lot of attention as a construction material.
“A lot of people are trying to find new niche products that are going to be affordable and sustainable in order to kind of replace wood-based products,” he said.
One of the challenges before Zion is in working with lending institutions.
“The financial market still hasn’t really caught up because the industry isn’t as developed and matured as other industries,” he said. “And so that has been kind of a hurdle that we’ve had as far as lending goes.”
He said he expects that to change as the industry grows.
“Your traditional lending, traditional financing, has just not caught up yet with the reality of the industry,” said McFarlane.
It’s a hurdle that’s been frustrating, he said. Especially as the company looks to purchase the hemp processing machinery.
“Even though we credit qualify, even though we income qualify, even though we have product right now, even though we’re growing one hundred acres right now and even though we have customers who are going to buy this once it’s processed, for a lot of the traditional lending sources that’s still - for some reason - not enough,” he said.
Zion’s hemp cultivation is happening on property it owns in Proctor.
The company did a test crop on five acres last year to analyze the success of a particular hemp seed variety, to see “if that strain of seed was actually sustainable in the Vermont climate,” said McFarlane, “and it turned out it was.”
Based on the success of the initial test, the company has committed 100 acres to the growing of hemp this year.
“Our goal is to expand to 500 to 1,000 (acres) next year,” he said.
The ultimate goal is to get the Bay Street processing facility up and running and to work with farmers who will see the value of growing hemp by going to Zion with their harvests, who in turn will sell the processed hemp to product manufacturers all over the country.
“It was supposed to be done in November and then we never got it by the end of the year. And then it was January, then it was March and then I had to send some not-so-nice emails to say, hey look, you need to turn this thing around here pretty soon”
