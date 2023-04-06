Zoning Official Seeks Action At Persistent Problem Properties

WEST BURKE — Fines, court cases, and threats of court cases are how the town’s zoning official is responding to persistent problem properties in town, selectmen were told this week.
Zoning Administrator Mike Harris addressed the board at their monthly meeting on Monday, communicating his efforts related to Rick Schwag’s property at 45 VT Route 5A, John Mello’s property at 4067 U.S. Route 5, and Howard Bailey’s property at 2582 U.S. Route 5.
Harris said with Schwag, it’s about bringing his inhabited apartment building up to safety compliance. Unless violations are corrected, said Harris, the residential building will need to be closed.
Mello needs to finish cleaning up a property with debris from a burned building, Harris said, and fines are accumulating a hundred dollars a day until he does.
With Bailey, Harris told selectmen Joe Allard, Mark Daigle, and Jerry Booth, it’s about getting him to abide by his commitment to keep his property free of trash and junk, which followed a court order that gave the town the authority to enter Bailey’s property and clean it up at Bailey’s expense.
Harris shared a letter he planned to send to Bailey. It states Bailey must remove the trash in front of his trailer by April 14, or fines would accumulate at $100 a day.
“At some point, it’s got to be picked up because there are rats,” Harris told the board.
The letter further directs Bailey to remove or register the unregistered vehicles in his yard and have a failed wastewater system replaced.
Harris said he planned to connect with attorney Bryce Simon, who represented the town in a court case against Bailey, to determine if the town can still access the property and perhaps take care of the garbage.
Allard said picking up people’s garbage for them isn’t a precedent he’d like the town to set.
One resident wondered how much longer the situation with Bailey will continue. “Are we just going to keep picking up after him?” she asked.
If the town does decide to enter Bailey’s property and get the garbage, Harris said, the cost of that will be added to a lien the town has on Bailey’s property. It was established when the environmental court ruled in the town’s favor that since Bailey was not addressing the junk on his property, the town could enter the property, clean it up and establish liens on the property to offset the cost of the clean-up. The town did clean it up, and currently, liens held on the property total $30,000.
As for the wastewater issue, an effort is underway for Bailey to secure a grant to have the system replaced.
In his letter, Harris reminds Bailey, “by court order we still have the right to remove the mobile home from the site, along with any other violations including the trash, unregistered vehicles, tires, etc. at your expense.”
Harris said Bailey has until June 1 to comply. “If this stuff is not corrected (by then) … we’re gonna take the home and clean up the site again,” said Harris.
“I think that’s the best thing,” said Allard.
Schwag’s Apartment Building
Harris and Assistant State Fire Marshal Tim Angell went to Schwag’s property last week to do a site inspection. Harris told the board that Schwag knew that the inspection was going to happen but he failed to show and he failed to let the tenants know that the inspection was planned.
“(The tenants) were nice enough to let us in. They had no problem with it,” said Harris.
Among the things they discovered in the inspection is that there is no heat in the first-floor apartment. Residents are staying warm with portable electric heaters.
There were several violations found, said Harris, and Angell will draft a compliance order for Schwag. “The whole building is in poor shape,” said Harris.
Efforts to get Schwag to comply at the property has been a court matter for more than two years. Harris said it would likely take a court order to see any action at the property.
“There’s no way we’re going to come up with an agreement with him,” said Harris. “He has no credibility. He’s not following through.”
Schwag continues to collect rent through the state for both apartments.
“Hopefully I’ll have a court hearing in the next month with him and we’ll continue on until either we shut the building down or he comes into compliance,” Harris said.
Mello’s Property
The property owned by Mello that the town wants fully cleaned up from an August 2020 fire was owned by Schwag at the time of the fire. According to town bylaws, a property owner has one year from a fire to either restore or replace the burned structure or remove the burned remnants.
Schwag did not adhere to the requirement and fines began accumulating at $100 per day on the fire’s one-year anniversary.
John and Carrie Mello, who own a neighboring property, were able to purchase the property in July 2022. John Mello worked with the town to avoid Schwag’s fines. The town was willing to forgive them for the sake of seeing the site finally cleaned up. In July 2022, the board agreed to waive the fines (about $33,000) if the Mellos purchased the property and committed to having it cleaned up within 60 days, barring any delay outside of their control due to regulated clean-up requirements.
Significant clean-up has taken place, said Harris, but debris remains. Harris wrote a letter to John Mello in December reminding him of the agreement he had with the town.
“The agreement you have both verbally as well as in writing with the Town made assurances that if the Town withdrew its case against the former owner, and eliminated the fines as well as recording all of this in the land records you would in turn clean up the property in a timely fashion and keep it that way,” Harris wrote to Mello.
Fines of $100 a day have been accruing since Jan. 18. Harris said he told Mello he could appeal the zoning decision to the Development Review Board, but no appeal was filed.
Harris is now sending another letter giving Mello until June 1 to fully clean up the site. Environmental court action would likely follow if that deadline is not honored, said Harris.
Allard questioned whether the fines were necessary. Harris said zoning bylaws require it and the town has been generous with the clean-up timeline.
“(Mello) purchased the property. He entered into an agreement with the town to have it cleaned up, and he agreed to do it within 60 days,” said Harris. “It’s not like this happened to him kind of out of his control, or anything like that.”
The fines, Harris said, are “a stick to ensure that it actually does get cleaned up.”
Harris said the select board can work out a different fine arrangement with Mello, but the process from a zoning perspective needs to play out as written in the town bylaws.
“I’m not trying to make money for the town; I just want to put the town in a position that will be able to control the situation, ultimately, because if you don’t, you’re just waiting for somebody that’s making promises and they’re not following through with it.”
