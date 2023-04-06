Zoning Official Seeks Action At Persistent Problem Properties
Mike Harris, Burke's zoning administrator, talks about problem properties in town during a Burke Select Board meeting on Monday, April 4, 2023. (Photo by Dana Gray)

WEST BURKE — Fines, court cases, and threats of court cases are how the town’s zoning official is responding to persistent problem properties in town, selectmen were told this week.

Zoning Administrator Mike Harris addressed the board at their monthly meeting on Monday, communicating his efforts related to Rick Schwag’s property at 45 VT Route 5A, John Mello’s property at 4067 U.S. Route 5, and Howard Bailey’s property at 2582 U.S. Route 5.

