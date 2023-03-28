Zschau Named Interim President Of Vermont Land Trust
Tracy Zschau

Tracy Zschau of St. Johnsbury has been named interim president of the Vermont Land Trust (VLT) by the organization’s board of trustees. She takes the role after serving VLT for over 25 years, first as a conservation project lead in the Northeast Kingdom, then as vice president for land protection. She will retain her role as vice president while serving as interim president.

“I have served VLT alongside many colleagues and friends for much of my career,” said Zschau. “To serve in a new way, at this time, feels deeply meaningful. The work of the organization expands every day as Vermont grapples with a changing climate, new development pressures, and a history of exclusion and injustice on the land. We’re learning and evolving to meet this moment - alongside partners old and new.”

